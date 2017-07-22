Significant storm still affecting parts of NZ

Saturday, 22 July, 2017 - 11:03

A deep low about central New Zealand moves northeastwards today and away from the North Island overnight Saturday. Heavy rain is still falling over parts of Canterbury and eastern Otago, where a Heavy Rain Warning is still in force, but should gradually ease from the south during the day. This system brings strong moist southerlies over eastern areas of the South Island, and strong west to northwesterlies over the north of the North Island.

This Watch is for the possibility of rain reaching short-duration warning amounts (for example 60mm in 9 hours), about the eastern ranges of the Bay of Plenty until early this evening.

This Watch is also for the possibility of severe gales in exposed parts of the following areas ...

NORTHLAND and AUCKLAND:

Northwesterlies until about midday today (Saturday).

Coastal CANTERBURY:

South southwesterlies until late this afternoon.

NORTH OTAGO and DUNEDIN:

South to southwesterlies until early this afternoon.

Coastal MARLBOROUGH:

Southerlies from this afternoon to late evening (Saturday).

WELLINGTON:

Southerlies from late afternoon to late evening (Saturday).

People in these areas are advised to stay up to date with the latest forecasts.

Note, Heavy rain watch for MOUNT TARANAKI, WHANGANUI HILL COUNTRY,and across The CENTRAL HIGH COUNTRY, also THE TARARUA RANGES is now lifted. The threat of heavy snow for northern Southland and inland Otago has passed and the Watch there is now lifted as well.