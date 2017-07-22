Flooding Otago, South Island highways 10.30 am - avoid travel

Saturday, 22 July, 2017 - 11:26

People are advised to avoid travel on highways and roads of Otago and Canterbury, south of Christchurch, today with highways closed all over Otago and parts of State Highway 1 closed south of Christchurch with the Selwyn River overtopping its banks thismorning.

- SH1 north of Dunedin to Oamaru remains closed.

- Due to rising levels on the Selwyn River, State Highway 1, this morning has been closed at Telegraph Road, south of Rolleston through to Rakaia. A detour is in place via Telegraph Road, to Darfield State Highway 77(as far as Methven) and Inland Route 72 if essential travel is required. (Methven to Ashburton is still closed.)

- Access between Ashburton and Rakaia is expected to open soon for essential travel. Please be prepared for delays, many roads are affected by surface flooding.

- See this site for details on Canterbury river levels. https://www.ecan.govt.nz/home/flood-warning/. Selwyn River flows here.

No flooding signs does not mean no danger at highways and fords

Please be aware that contractors have run out of flooding signs in many places, so people need to be aware that fords may be deeper than they think. Drive with caution advises Civil Defence Emergency Management in Otago. "Not every area with surface flooding is signposted."

Passing lanes at Dunsandel today south of Christchurch, south of the Selwyn River:

For Otago updates, please go to the Civil Defence and Emergency management page here or their Facebook page:

http://www.otagocdem.govt.nz/major-incident/july-flood

https://www.facebook.com/OtagoCDEM/

Dunedin City Council’s flooding updates here and on Facebook.

https://www.facebook.com/DnEmergency/

http://otagocdem.govt.nz/districts/dunedin

Otago

- SH8 Lindis Pass Road Open - Restrictions, Snow, Chains to be carried.

- NEW: SH 6 Ross To Haast - High Winds- Care required by caravans, campervans, motorcycles and other high sided vehicle.

- SH1 Balclutha to Clarkesville - Flooding - ROAD CLOSED

- SH8 Raes Junction to Milton - Flooding - ROAD CLOSED

- SH90 Raes Junction to Mcnab - Flooding - ROAD CLOSED

- SH88 Maia to Sawyers Bay - Flooding - ROAD CLOSED

- SH8 Roxburgh to Raes Junction - Flooding - ROAD CLOSED

- SH87 Kyeburn to Outram - Flooding - ROAD CLOSED

- SH1 Oamaru to Waikouaiti - Flooding - ROAD CLOSED

- SH85 Palmerston to Omakau - Flooding - ROAD CLOSED

- SH 83 Pukeuri To Omarama - Flooding - ROAD CLOSED

- SH 1 Pukeuri To Redruth - Flooding - ROAD CLOSED

- SH 1 East Taieri To Clarksville - Flooding

- SH 87 Mosgiel To Outram - Surface Water - Road users are advised to take extra care.

- SH 1 Waikouaiti To Waitati - Surface Water - Road users are advised to take extra care.

- SH 8 Raes Junction To Alexandra - Flooding

- SH 6 Haast To Hawea - Strong Winds - Extra care required, especially for high sided vehicles and motorcycles.

Southland

- SH 94 Mirror Lakes To Gulliver River Bridge - Strong Winds - Care required by caravans, campervans, high sided vehicles and motorbikes, especially in alpine areas.

Canterbury (Including alpine / mountain passes)

- SH7 Lewis Pass - Road is now OPEN.

- SH82 Waimate to Kurow - Flooding - ROAD CLOSED

- SH79 Fairlie to Geraldine - Flooding - ROAD CLOSED

- SH1 Dunsandel to Ashburton - Flooding - ROAD CLOSED

- SH77 Ashburton to Methven - Flooding - morning - ROAD CLOSED

- SH1 Rakaia to Ashburton, Road Closed, Flooding

- SH1 Rolleston to Rakaia, Road Closed, Flooding

- SH8 Lindis Pass Road Open - Restrictions, Snow, Chains to be carried.

South Canterbury

- Transport Agency contracting crews are assessing many roads around Timaru currently with river levels receding there. They hope to reopen SH1 Rakaia to Timaru this morning (Saturday).

Kaikoura access

- The southern State Highway 1 route to Kaikoura via the Hundalees and Cheviot is open, but drivers will be convoyed between Peketa and Goose Bay. The highway closes at 6 pm Saturday night, open normally 7 am to 6 pm Friday to Monday inclusive.

- The inland road, Route 70 via Waiau, remains closed until midday at least Saturday at this point with road crews clearing debris and small slips from daybreak. Please note, even when this road is closed to Kaikoura, it is open to Mt Lyford for people staying in the alpine village.