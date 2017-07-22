Local state of emergency declared in Christchurch

Saturday, 22 July, 2017 - 12:18

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel has declared a local state of emergency in Christchurch as a precautionary measure to allow us to prepare fully for any issues that may arise with the high tide due this afternoon.

The declaration will enable us to work with multiple agencies to respond, and quickly evacuate people should the need arise.

Our Civil Defence Centre is re-opening again at midday today.

If people self-evacuate please call the Council’s Call Centre on 0800 800 169 or 03 941 8999 to register their details so we can keep them updated.

We will continue to keep people updated through Newsline at www.ccc.govt.nz/newsline