Civil Defence emergency extended to entire Selwyn district

Saturday, 22 July, 2017 - 12:22

Selwyn District Council has extended the Civil Defence State of Emergency to the entire Selwyn district.

An initial state of emergency was declared earlier this morning in the Springs Ward.

Selwyn Civil Defence local controller Douglas Marshall says the extended state of emergency has been declared due to continuing and predicted flooding.

The Selwyn River has already overtopped on its northern side, and the extended declaration will cover any issues on the southern side.

Mr Marshall says river levels are anticipated to continue rising due to continuing rain, and floodwaters joining the river from higher elevations.

Council staff are also monitoring levels on the Halswell River near Tai Tapu and the Hawkins River west of State Highway 1

Evacuations are continuing at Upper and Lower Selwyn Huts.

Other residents in low-lying areas are also self-evacuating, Mr Marshall says.

An evacuation centre has been established at Lincoln Event Centre.

Mr Marshall says reports of people rubbernecking in the area are of concern - and people should stay of the area unless absolutely necessary as road conditions are extremely challenging.