Canterbury Police urge 'rubber-neckers' to stay home

Saturday, 22 July, 2017 - 13:30

Canterbury Police are urging members of the public to stay home where possible and not to venture out in the hazardous weather conditions.

"Due to ongoing weather issues and surface flooding, motorists should avoid unnecessary travel throughout the region," says Senior Sergeant Steve Bothamley.

"Police have attended a number of jobs this morning where residents are only travelling to see the damage and witness the wild weather."

Police reminds all members of the public that venturing out in such conditions, contrary to emergency services warning, puts the lives of both the rescued and rescuers at serious risk.

Christchurch City Council is providing ongoing updates and the majority of the public are following instructions and providing assistance when required.

"We thank these residents for their ongoing cooperation and the media for continuing to share these messages," says Senior Sergeant Bothamley.

"Just please be aware that by heading out in these conditions, you could end up taking valuable emergency services away from critical rescue operations."

Police across Canterbury are checking in on those at risk to provide reassurance.

Anyone who is self-evacuating should contact their local council or, in the case of an emergency, call Police.

State highway closures are on the NZ Transport Agency Journeys website at journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Ongoing updates are being provided on Christchurch City Council website.