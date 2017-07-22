SH1 blocked following truck crash in Taupo

|
Police is advising motorists that State Highway One is blocked near Taupo.
There has been a crash involving two trucks just before 1:00pm near Motuoapa, Taupo.
There are no serious injuries but the trucks are still blocking the road.
Police thank motorists for their patience while contractors work to clear the area.
