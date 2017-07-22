Evacuations in upper and lower Heathcote

Saturday, 22 July, 2017 - 14:56

If you live in the upper or lower Heathcote areas, and your home has flooded since the earthquakes, we strongly recommend you evacuate now - ahead of the high tide due around 3:15pm.

We expect the high tide to cause significant flooding in these areas.

This is particularly around Clarendon Terrace, Richardson Terrace, Hunter Terrace, Eastern Terrace, Riverlaw Terrace, Palatine Terrace, Ford Road near Louison Place,, Waimea Terrace - but also any other low lying areas around the Heathcote.

You should go immediately to family or friends, or the Civil Defence Centre at Linwood College.

In other areas of the city, if you are feeling anxious or unsafe, please self evacuate.