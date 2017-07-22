Woman badly assaulted in Pt Chevalier

Saturday, 22 July, 2017 - 15:20

Attribute to Auckland City Area Investigations Manager Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong:

A team of detectives continue to investigate the assault of a 55-year-old woman and her daughter in Pt Chevalier, Auckland, on Monday 17 July 2017.

Following formal interviews and the completion of scene examinations, it has been established that the victim was not approaching a neighbour’s car.

She was assaulted from behind without warning, while approaching her own car, in her own driveway.

Another vehicle on her driveway appears to have been interfered with by the offenders prior to the assault, however the victim was not aware of this at the time.

Both the victim’s cars have since been forensically examined.

Police continue to ask members of the public who witnessed suspicious activity in the area to contact Auckland City Police Station on 09 302 6400.

The victims are recovering well and receiving ongoing support.