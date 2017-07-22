Police name 48-year-old man killed in Kinloch

|
Police can now release the name of the 48-year-old man killed in Kinloch on Thursday 20th of July.
He was local man Scott John Henry.
Police extend their sympathies to his family and friends.
A post mortem conducted on Mr Henry earlier today has established he died as the result of a gunshot wound.
The scene examination and search of Mr Henry’s property in Whangamata Road is ongoing.
