Storm event comes to a slow end as rain finally starts to fade in Chch

Saturday, 22 July, 2017 - 21:13

Rain is coming to a gradual end in Christchurch this evening with a mix of light falls, drizzle and developing dry areas. While some briefly heavier rain/showers may still flare up the chances of concerning rainfall is now significantly starting to drop.

It's very important to note the danger is not over in Christchurch with streams/rivers still flooding and the chance for further flooding in case of a localised heavier downpour. The next high tide will also bring some concerns overnight.

The good news is that we expect much of the risk for further adverse weather to be over before midnight in Christchurch and this is why we're now winding down our updates.

This concludes our 48 hours of rolling coverage.

Keep up to date with our forecasts, Civil Defence advice, MetService government weather warnings and state emergency details and remember, just because the weather is easing doesn't mean the risk for dangerous flood waters has gone - it would be wise to consider the rest of tonight a danger to be near waterways.

Sunday looks considerable better in Canterbury and Otago but rivers and streams will remain dangerous for at least a couple of days.

Have a good night.

Ongoing updates for Christchurch weather continue here tonight and overnight (both the hourly data updates from Wunderground and our detailed WeatherWatch.co.nz forecasts) http://www.weatherwatch.co.nz/weather-forecasts/christchurch

- WeatherWatch.co.nz