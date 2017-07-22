Powerball player wins $8 million

Saturday, 22 July, 2017 - 21:18

Powerball’s winning streak continues tonight with a player from Auckland winning $8 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The $8 million prize is made up of $7 million from Powerball First Division and $1 million from Lotto First Division.

The winning ticket was sold at Botany New World in Auckland.

This is the second time this month that the Powerball jackpot has been struck. A Tauranga local won $10.3 million at the start of the month, on a ticket bought through MyLotto.

Meanwhile, Strike Four rolled over tonight and the jackpot will be $500,000 for Wednesday night’s draw.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Botany New World should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Thanks to Lotto players, Kaikoura and its surrounding communities will receive a further $7.5 million in funding this year to help with rebuilding after last year’s devastating earthquake.