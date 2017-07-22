Water conservation and supply shut-off at Springfield

Saturday, 22 July, 2017 - 23:03

The Selwyn District Council has advised Springfield residents to conserve water as an emergency measure.

Due to high turbidity conditions, the river intake was shut off to stop dirty water from entering the drinking water supply. The clean water in the reservoir is now running very low.

The Springfield potable water supply will be turned off at 10pm tonight and turned back on at 8am on Sunday morning (July 23). This measure will ensure that there is some level of water supply in the morning.

The Council is working to send a tanker to the Springfield town centre tomorrow morning. Residents will be given more details about where the truck will be tomorrow morning.

A precautionary boil water notice remains in place for properties connected to the Springfield water supply.