Important to still drive with caution as roads reopen

Saturday, 22 July, 2017 - 23:05

As the weather eases a number of roads in the wider Otago region are reopening but Police want drivers to still plan ahead and go carefully if they’re getting behind the wheel.

State Highway 1 from Waikouaiti to Waitati, SH1 from Mosgiel to Milton, SH87 from Kokonga to Outram, SH85 from Pukeuri to Omarama, SH8 from Omarama to Tarras and are all now open.

However, it is important to remember that these roads still have a lot of surface flooding, or snow and ice, and driving conditions remain hazardous.

SH8 from Milton to Raes Junction and SH1 from Milton to Balclutha both remain closed due to flooding.

Despite this, a number of motorists have ignored signage and advice of officials and still chosen to try and travel these routes.

This is incredibly dangerous, the road is closed for a reason.

We want every driver to jump on the NZTA website to check the condition of each road they will be using before getting into their vehicles.

If you are on the road, please remember to follow signage and advice from officials, slow down, use your lights and adjust according to the conditions.

Police continues to work with other local agencies to help assist during this weather event.