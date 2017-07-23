Evacuation lifted at Upper Selwyn Huts

Sunday, 23 July, 2017 - 10:42

Water levels have receded at Upper Selwyn Huts and the evacuation has been lifted.

Residents of Upper Selwyn huts can now return to their properties. There are no reports of flooding inside residences at the settlement.

Council staff are still assessing the conditions at the Lower Selwyn Huts, and a decision will be made on this before midday.

The Precautionary Boil Water Notice remains in place.