Auckland Police respond to Conifer Grove fatality

Police responded to a report of a drowning in Conifer Grove, Auckland at approximately 8am this morning, Sunday 23 July, 2017.
A 9-year-old girl has died at the scene and her death is being referred to the Coroner.
Police’s thoughts are with the girl’s family and friends at this tragic time.
