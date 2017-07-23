Heavy rain for Westland south of Harihari on Monday

Sunday, 23 July, 2017 - 09:59

A couple of fronts are expected to move north over the South Island from the south Tasman Sea overnight tonight and during Monday, bringing a burst of heavy rain to the west coast of the South Island.

The heaviest rain is expected in Fiordland where a Heavy Rain Warning has been issued.

This Watch is for the possibility that the rainfall accumulations will reach short duration warning criteria (for example, 60mm in 9 hours or 70mm in 12 hours) in Westland south of Harihari from early Monday morning to late Monday afternoon.

People in the area are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts, in case the Watch is upgraded to a full warning or further areas are added.