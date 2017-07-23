Heavy rain in Fiordland on Monday

Sunday, 23 July, 2017 - 09:57

Two fronts will move over the South Island from the south Tasman Sea overnight tonight and during Monday, bringing a burst of heavy rain to the west coast of the Island. The heaviest falls are expected in Fiordland where 70 to 90mm of rain could accumulate in an 11 hour period from midnight tonight.

People, especially trampers, are advised that this amount of rain could cause rivers and streams to rise rapidly, with surface flooding and slips possible.