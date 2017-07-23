Springfield water supply turned back on

Sunday, 23 July, 2017 - 09:55

The Springfield water supply has been turned back on.

Users are urged to continue conserving water.

The Precautionary Boil Water Notice remains in place.

A water tanker will be available at the Springfield main street from approximately 10am. The tanker has a 38,000 litre capacity, and residents will be able to fill their own containers direct from the truck. The water is NOT potable and will need to be boiled.

The water supply was shut off last night to help conserve water, after the river intake was closed due to high turbidity levels.