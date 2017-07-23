Update of the flooding in the Clutha District

Sunday, 23 July, 2017 - 09:30

Water levels across the district are still dropping and river flows are dropping, and no further rain is expected today.

Civil Defence staff are still working as the district enters clean-up mode.

We are still monitoring the Kaitangata Mouth of the Clutha River following a channel being cleared last night to help the water flow out.

Drivers still need to take care on all roads and be vigilant for any road damage or debris from the flood waters. There may also be ice on roads this morning.

As of 7am the latest from the NZTA regarding Otago State Highways was as follows:

Otago

NEW: SH85 Omakau to Kyeburn - Flooding - Road users are advised to take extra care

UPDATED: SH1 Mosgiel to Milton - Slip- Due to slip clearing works just south of the Waihola township, there is a stop/go traffic management in place with a 30km/h temporary speed limit. Road users are advised to stop on request

UPDATED: SH88 Maia to Sawyers Bay - Flooding - ROAD CLOSED - Detour in place. Use Upper Junction Road, please note this detour is only suitable for light vehicles.

UPDATED: SH1 Balclutha to Milton - Flooding - Road is now open. There is a temporary speed restriction of 50km/h in place near the intersection with Moneymore Road. Road users are advised to take extra care

UPDATED: SH90 Mcnab to Waikoikoi - Surface Water - Road users are advised to take extra care

UPDATED: SH90 Tapanui to Raes Junction - Surface Water - Road users are advised to take extra care

SH87 Kokonga to Kyeburn - Flooding - ROAD CLOSED

SH85 Kyeburn to Palmerston - Snow - ROAD CLOSED

SH90 Waikoikoi to Tapanui - Flooding - ROAD CLOSED

SH 1 Pukeuri To Waitaki Bridge - Flooding - ROAD CLOSED

SH8 Raes Junction to Milton - Flooding - ROAD CLOSED

SH87 Kokonga to Outram - Flooding - Road is OPEN - Road users are advised to take extra care

SH8 Roxburgh to Raes Junction - Flooding - ROAD is OPEN

SH1 Oamaru to Waikouaiti - ROAD is now OPEN - surface flooding

SH 83 Pukeuri To Omarama - Road is OPEN - surface flooding

SH 1 East Taieri To Clarksville - Flooding

SH 87 Mosgiel To Outram - Surface Water - Road users are advised to take extra care

SH 1 Waikouaiti To Waitati - Surface Water - Road users are advised to take extra care

SH 8 Raes Junction To Alexandra - Flooding

Please check the NZTA website for any further updates on the state highays.

A number of local roads are still closed. Please be aware this is not a complete list of closures as the situation continues to be updated.

Summerhill Road

Cross Road - Kelso

Fallaburn Road - open with care.

Kelso-Wooded Hill area including Cross Road.

Koi Flat Road - please avoid

Waitahuna Gully

Wangaloa Road

Coast Road, Kaitangata

Toko Mouth Road

Berwick Road

Circle Hill Road

Cullen Hill Road slip to be assessed when Finlayson Road opens (it is currently closed).

There will be damage to our roading network and we are aware some culverts have been washed out and will need to be renewed.

Civil Defence staff will be out and about checking some of the flood-affected areas today.

To ensure your well-being, Council staff are available to do assessments of flooded properties, once it is safe to do so, please be aware there may be a wait as they work their way through the list. So, if you've had to evacuate your home or had your property flooded, you're welcome to fill out this form.

We will be assessing later this morning if the service centres in Owaka, Balclutha, Milton and Lawrence need to re-open, if they do open we will let you know.

Water Notice:

Due to the heavy rain and flooding, we are advising residents on the following Rural Water Schemes to conserve water

as treatment plants and schemes will be under pressure.

Balmoral 1

Balmoral 2

Tuapeka

Glenkenich

This also applies to the Milton township

There have been sewerage overflows around Milton and all flood waters should be considered contaminated as a precaution.

Customers on rural water schemes that may have ongoing issues due to the rain, will be advised via the text message service.

See Otago Regional Council river and rainfall information: www.orc.govt.nz/waterinfo. Remember to check the MetService website for the latest weather information.

Civil Defence staff continue to monitor the situation, but at this stage, we expect this to be the last formal update of today, we will be posting updated local road closure information on Council's website and Facebook.