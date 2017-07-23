SH25A, Coromandel Peninsula, closed following slip

Sunday, 23 July, 2017 - 18:40

State Highway 25A, Kopu-Hikuai Road, Coromandel Peninsula, is closed in both directions due to a slip.

Police were alerted to the large land slip, which is approximately 50 metres wide and blocking both lanes, at 7pm tonight.

It has occurred near Kitahi Road, close to the summit.

Diversions are being put in place at the intersection with SH25 in Kopu, and at the Whangamata/Tairua intersection with SH25.

It is expected that clearing the slip could take until morning and traffic control will remain in place over this time.

We thanks motorists in advance for their patience if they experience delays.