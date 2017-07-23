Appeal for witnesses to Masterton assault

Sunday, 23 July, 2017 - 19:25

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault that occurred in Masterton in the early hours of last Sunday July 16th.

Police were called to the Jackson Street Bar at closing time around 1am, following reports of disorder outside the bar.

A 19-year-old local man had been assaulted by a group of two or more people.

He was taken to Masterton Hospital by ambulance and is still recovering in hospital.

His friends and family have been extremely worried following the incident and Police is committed to locating those responsible.

Police have spoken to a number of people who were at the scene, however there was a large volume of people both at the bar and in the general area at the time, and we are asking that anyone who has not spoken to Police already makes contact with us.

If you have any information which may be useful, please contact Masterton Police on 06 370 0300.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 08000 555 111.