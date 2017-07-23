Road closed in Mangere following serious crash

Sunday, 23 July, 2017 - 20:35

Police are currently attending a serious road crash at the intersection of Buckland Road and Royton Avenue, Mangere East, Auckland.

This section of Buckland Road is closed and diversions are in place at the intersections of Buckland/Massey Roads and Buckland/Ashley Avenue.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area as the road is expected to be closed until approximately 2am.

Further information will be released when it becomes available.