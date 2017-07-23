Motorcyclist dies in serious crash, Mangere

Sunday, 23 July, 2017 - 21:35

At approximately 7:20pm tonight Police attempted to pull over a motorcyclist who was speeding on Buckland Road, Mangere.

The driver failed to stop and Police initiated a pursuit.

Almost immediately after this the motorcyclist has crashed near the intersection with Royton Avenue.

Unfortunately the man has died at the scene.

Nobody else has been injured in the incident.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and for this reason this section of the road will be closed until approximately 2am tomorrow morning.

The IPCA has also been notified.

Diversions are in place at the intersections of Buckland/Massey Roads and Buckland/Ashley Avenue.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, we thank them in advance for their patience.