Monday, 24 July, 2017 - 08:11

Police are in attendance at a serious crash in Porirua which occurred just before 7am.

A single vehicle has crashed at the roundabout at Mungavin Ave.

The southbound on-ramp at Mungavin is currently blocked as emergency services are in attendance.

Motorists are asked to have patience and take note of signposted diversions and likely delays.