|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are in attendance at a serious crash in Porirua which occurred just before 7am.
A single vehicle has crashed at the roundabout at Mungavin Ave.
The southbound on-ramp at Mungavin is currently blocked as emergency services are in attendance.
Motorists are asked to have patience and take note of signposted diversions and likely delays.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.