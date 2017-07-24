Crash in Porirua- Mungavin roundabout

|
The road at Mungavin Ave is now reopened after a serious crash at the roundabout earlier this morning.
The driver of the single vehicle involved is understood to be in a serious to critical condition.
The circumstances of the crash are still being confirmed.
