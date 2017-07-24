Warbirds Over Wanaka Flying Scholarships for 2017

Monday, 24 July, 2017 - 10:16

Applications are opening soon for the Warbirds Over Wanaka Community Trust’s Flying Scholarships for 2017.

The Scholarships were first launched last year with pilots Andrew Love and Michael Williams each being awarded a $5,000 scholarship. Andrew has since gone solo in a Harvard while Michael will use his to fund time in a P40 Kittyhawk later this year.

The Scholarships are open to all pilots aged between 18 and 50 years old with a minimum of 200 PIC flying hours. There will be two scholarships offered again this year to a value of approximately $5,000 each.

Applications will be received from 1st August 2017 and close on 30th September 2017. The successful applicants will be advised by the end of October.

The successful applicants will have shown a passion for Warbird aircraft and a strong desire to one day be a Warbirds Over Wanaka display pilot. Application forms are available online www.warbirdsoverwanaka.com

The scholarship fund has been set up with money raised by the Trust to encourage more pilots to get experience flying Warbird aircraft.

Warbirds Over Wanaka General Manager, Ed Taylor, says they had a fantastic response to the first Scholarships last year. "We hope that all those who missed out will apply again. There’s no limit on the number of times you can apply," says Ed.