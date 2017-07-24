Kopu-Hikuai road unlikely to reopen until Thursday after slip

Monday, 24 July, 2017 - 11:15

Police would like to advise State Highway 25A, Kopu-Hikuai Road, Coromandel Peninsula, is still closed and is unlikely to reopen until at least Thursday, following a large land slip.

The slip occured near Kitahi Road, close to the summit.

Diversions are in place at the intersection with SH25 in Kopu, and at the Whangamata/Tairua intersection with SH25.

We thanks motorists in advance for their patience.