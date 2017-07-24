Chch state of emergency likely to remain in place today

|
The Christchurch Civil Defence controller advises that the State of Emergency is likely to remain in place today. We are waiting to assess any impact from the next high tide, which is due at 5.08pm. By the time any impact is known it will be night time and so we will reassess the situation about the State of Emergency tomorrow (Tuesday) morning.
