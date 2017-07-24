NZ's plastic consumption will take us to the moon

Monday, 24 July, 2017 - 12:01

This month is Plastic Free July and new research1 from Sea Life ANZ and the Sea Life Trust shows Kiwis discard almost 2 billion pieces of single-use plastic each year. Coffee cups and plastic bags alone lined up, end-to-end, extend a whopping 270 thousand kilometres long2 - which almost takes us to the moon!

This Plastic Free July, Sea Life ANZ and the Sea Life Trust are aiming to raise awareness of New Zealand’s plastic plight, encouraging Kiwis to re-think the way they consume single-use plastic.

When it comes to single-use plastic consumption for each item, plastic shopping bags are in the lead with a whopping 673 million bags used per year in New Zealand. Based on calculating the surface area of a standard shopping bag, this could cover over half of Otago! Unfortunately many of these bags end up in our oceans, and contribute to one the biggest threats to New Zealand; harming marine life such as turtles who mistake these bags as food.

Coming in second, New Zealand’s beverage addiction has almost taken us around the globe - with more than 541 million plastic straws thrown into waste each year. Coffee cups and single-use bottle consumption follow closely with 309 million and 105 million pieces of each item, respectively, making their way into landfill.

Generationally, Generation X are the biggest plastic offenders, followed by Millennials and then Baby Boomers. When it comes to attitudes towards single-use plastic, 87 per cent of Kiwis believe we should have less plastic in our lives with Millennials, Generation X and Baby Boomers all supportive for a ban on plastic bags and straws.

Compared to our Aussie neighbours, Kiwis are more single-use plastic conscious. Lined end-to-end, Australia’s coffee consumption could send them around the Earth an alarming seven times, and the use of plastic shopping bags in just NSW, Victoria and WA alone would reach the moon three times. However, New Zealand’s plastic straw consumption was alarmingly close to Australia’s with only 20 fewer straws used on average, per person each year.

Unfortunately the environmental impact isn’t the only cause for concern when it comes to plastic consumption. When we touch or eat plastic, we ingest ‘micro-plastics’ which make their way into our body. The new research showed only 39 per cent of Kiwis were aware of the affect micro-plastics have on our health, highlighting the need for greater education around the impact plastic has on not only the environment and our oceans, but also our health.

Head of Sea Life Trust Australia and New Zealand Claudette Rechtorik, says once plastic is discarded, it doesn’t just disappear, commenting: "Ignorance is not bliss when it comes to our plastic consumption. Unfortunately, single-use plastic is one of biggest threats to the environment and marine life, with many single-use plastic items ending up in our oceans. Sea turtles for example, often mistake plastic bags for jellyfish so it’s important for New Zealanders to be aware that the way they use and discard plastic today will impact our oceans for generations."

The Sea Life Kelly Tarlton’s team has over 20 years’ experience in rescuing and rehabilitating endangered or near extinct sea turtles in New Zealand. In May, together with Auckland Zoo, Kelly Tarlton’s rescued a critically endangered Hawksbill turtle that is currently in Kelly Tarlton’s rehabilitation centre where he is being monitored daily and making excellent progress.

1 Based on 1,000 participants 2 Based on average plastic bag and coffee cups sizes

This Plastic Free July and beyond, Sea Life ANZ and the Sea Life Trust is encouraging Kiwis to ‘reduce, reuse and recycle’ to do their bit for the environment. This means:

Reduce - Reduce single-use plastic consumption. Think about your choices - one plastic bottle can take up to 450 years3 to breakdown.

Reuse - Purchase a reusable water bottle and coffee cup. Not only is it great for the environment, but it will also save you money! Some cafés around Australia offer discounts if you bring your own cup.

Recycle - Recycle plastics where possible, however don’t forget - coffee cups can’t be recycled!

For more information about other ways to help the environment and information about the impact plastic has on marine life, please visit: https://www.kellytarltons.co.nz/conservation or http://www.sealifetrust.org.au/