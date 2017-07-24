Staff member's hand stabbed in Levin robbery

Monday, 24 July, 2017 - 12:06

At approximately 9:00 am this morning, Police responded to a report of a robbery at a Queen Street food store in Levin.

A staff member received a small stab wound to their hand and received medical attention at the scene.

Two male offenders were seen fleeing, wearing black pants and black hoodies, with their faces covered.

One was holding a small knife and the second was carrying a hammer.

Police have one alleged offender in custody.

Cordons were put in place and dog units were in the area seeking the second offender. The cordons have now been taken down and enquiries to locate the second offender are ongoing.

Police continues to investigate and ask anyone with information to please contact Levin Police Station.