Kapiti dog registrations due by end of July

Monday, 24 July, 2017 - 13:43

The KÄpiti Coast District Council’s animal management team is reminding KÄpiti dog owners that the deadline to register their furry friends is close. Registration payments are due by 31 July - that’s next Monday.

People can pay online, or drop into one of the Council service centres around the district.

After 31 July 2017, anyone who’s forgotten to pay will receive an overdue notice which includes a penalty fee. To help people avoid that, the Council is doing as much as it can to make sure dog owners know about the deadline and how to make their annual payment. Dog owners have also been sent registration forms.

Radio and other media advertising has been running for several weeks and the Council made a Saturday service centre payment option available during its open house on Saturday 22 July at the Civic Building in Paraparaumu.

Owners who pay on time will go into a draw to win one of three registration refunds.

For more information on the fees, what they’re for and how to pay, dog owners can check the Council website.