Most happy with current kerbside collection system - survey

Monday, 24 July, 2017 - 13:33

A survey of existing kerbside collection customers has indicated that the majority of respondents are happy with the current capacity provided by the bag and crate system. That feedback and the estimated cost to ratepayers that would have been required to convert the existing resource recovery centre to a co-mingled sorting facility to accept wheelie bins, has prompted Marlborough District Council’s Assets and Service Committee to recommend sticking with existing kerbside services in the meantime.

Earlier this year Council surveyed households using the kerbside recycling service in Blenheim and Picton. The survey was sent to just over 13,000 addresses and 5,400 responses were received - the majority from one or two-person households. Results show that

82% agree the existing kerbside refuse collection process works well and 73% say the kerbside recycling collection works well

73% agree the black rubbish bags are the right size and 67% agree the crate is big enough

84% put out one bag, or less, per week while 74% put the recycling crate out every week

The survey also gauged the level of interest in wheelie bins: For rubbish, 36% preferred bags, 38% preferred wheelie bins, 23% didn’t mind.

For recycling, 30% preferred a crate, 44% wanted a crate plus a wheelie bin, 23% didn’t mind.

But very few respondents wanted to see an increase in any cost associated with kerbside collection.

The survey did suggest some people have problems with the existing bags and crates:

56% say rubbish bags sometimes burst or get ripped open by animals

78% say crate contents get blown around on windy days

Solid Waste manager Alex Neil says more will be done to show people how to minimise litter and discourage dogs and vermin from getting at bags.

He says the Waste Management section will also investigates options for households which have large quantities of recycling from time to time - like bulk cardboard.

The full results of the Kerbside Collection Survey can be seen on the Council website.