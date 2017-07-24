Civil Defence emergency lifted

Monday, 24 July, 2017 - 14:04

Selwyn District Council has lifted the Civil Defence State of Emergency in Selwyn district this morning.

Selwyn Civil Defence local controller Douglas Marshall says although river levels have lowered and most roads throughout the district reopened, residents should be aware of remaining hazards.

"This was a significant flood event which required a swift response from the Council and I’m grateful to all volunteers as well as staff and contractors who worked in very difficult conditions. Thank you, also, to the Selwyn residents who cooperated with officials during evacuations and others who provided local updates and assistance through our network of volunteers."

"We’re fortunate that very few homes in the district were affected by the flooding, however there is still a lot of water on farmland, and the Council asks that residents are patient and cautious on the roads this week," says Mr Marshall.

Roading update

Surface flooding remains in a number of areas, affecting local roads, and motorists are advised to remain cautious. Contractors are continuing to monitor flood-affected areas and will inspect bridges, sealed and unsealed roads over the coming days, focusing on the worst hit areas first.

Although some road closures have been lifted, a number will remain in place until contractors can undertake repairs to make roads safe. Most river fords remain closed and unsafe.

There are many new potholes on the roads throughout the district. Council contractors are out doing repairs as quickly as possible. Residents can report potholes and any other roading issues via the Council Helpline on (03) 347 2800, or by using the Snap, Send, Solve app.

Boil water notices

Precautionary Boil Water Notices remain in place until further notice for Hororata, Acheron, Springfield, Malvern Hills (both Hartley’s and Dalethorpe) and Upper Selwyn Huts.