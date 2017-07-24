New traffic signals improving safety and traffic flows at SH14 intersection

Monday, 24 July, 2017 - 14:47

New traffic signals at the intersection of State Highway 14 and Hospital Road in Whangarei are improving safety for motorists and pedestrians and making it easier for all road users to move through the area.

The NZ Transport Agency would like to thank everyone for their patience during the work to upgrade the intersection and says the intersection is now fully operational.

"These improvements are making it safer and easier for staff, visitors and patients to turn into and out of the hospital and is part of our commitment to improving traffic flows and safety for the growing population in this area," says the Transport Agency’s System Design Manager, Brett Gliddon.

"Regular users of the intersection have been telling us that it’s now much easier and safer for them to exit Hospital road onto SH14 (Maunu Road), while the new signalised pedestrian crossings across both State Highway 14 and Hospital Road are making it safer for those walking."

The NZ Transport Agency worked with the Northland District Health Board and Whangarei District Council on the project to provide safer journeys for all road users including pedestrians and cyclists.

This included extending the painted flush median and cycle lanes from Silverstream Road to just past the Hospital.

Over the next few months, the NZ Transport Agency will be monitoring the traffic signal operation and tweaking how they work with the rest of the road network so they are as efficient as they can be.