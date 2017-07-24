Police investigate death in Te Awamutu

Monday, 24 July, 2017 - 15:25

Police continuing to investigate the death of a man outside a property in Te Awamutu yesterday evening are treating the death as a homicide.

An altercation took place about 6:45pm on Sunday, July 23, outside 51 North Road, Te Awamutu.

It appears that subsequent to this, an adult male has died.

Police have been in touch with the man's family and are offering them support, however, it's hoped formal identification will be completed later today.

Forensic teams have been at the scene today - including detectives, ESR, and photography - and they are likely to be at the scene for a number of days. At this stage, we anticipate a post-mortem will take place in Auckland tomorrow, which will help assist us in determining the cause of death.

This is currently being treated as a homicide investigation.

We ask that any witnesses to what happened, or anyone with any information, to contact Te Awamutu Police on (07) 872 0100, or Crimestoppers, anonymously if necessary, on 0800 555 111.