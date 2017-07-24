Slip closes the Kopu-Hikuai Road overnight

Monday, 24 July, 2017 - 16:25

The Kopu-Hikuai Road (State Highway 25A) will remain closed overnight to allow a major slip to be cleared.

The NZ Transport Agency contractors have engaged a helicopter to attempt to sluice away unstable material so that the road can continue to be cleared by crews on the ground.

NZTA's geotechnical engineer on the site has advised that because the slip material is unstable and still moving, it is too unsafe for ground crews to clear it until it can sluiced away.

The helicopter sluicing operation will take place late this afternoon, weather permitting.

NZTA will reassess the situation tomorrow (Tuesday) morning with the aim of opening one lane of the road under stop-go management as soon as possible, but with long delays.

This will be confirmed once sluicing has been completed and a plan to remove the slip material has been finalised.

To keep up to date on state highway conditions, visit the NZTA website, call 0800 4 HIGHWAYS, or follow NZTA on Facebook and Twitter.

Any updates on the status of our Council's local roads will be posted on our website, Facebook page and via our email newsletters.