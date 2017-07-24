Update on fatal fleeing driver incident in Mangere, Auckland

Monday, 24 July, 2017 - 16:00

Police are continuing to investigate a fatal fleeing driver incident where a motorcyclist who had failed to stop for police crashed on Bucklands Road in Mangere.

We still have a number of enquiries to make into this incident but we can confirm that Police attempted to stop the motorcyclist on Massey Road at approximately 7.20pm yesterday evening (23 July 2017).

The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.

This lasted just over one minute before the motorcyclist crashed on Bucklands Road near the intersection with Royton Avenue.

The driver, a man aged 32-years-old, died at the scene.

We will release his name once all next-of-kin have been notified.

The matter has been referred to the IPCA and we are also conducting our own investigation, both of which are standard procedure.

Fleeing driver incidents are incredibly tragic for all of those involved including our staff, it is the last thing our officers go to work for.

The officer involved in this incident is being provided with welfare and supported by their colleagues.

This once again demonstrates the tragic consequences which can happen if a driver chooses not to stop for Police.

- Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin McNaughton, Counties Manukau Police