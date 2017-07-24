Information sought following robbery in Taradale, Napier

Monday, 24 July, 2017 - 16:40

Hawke's Bay Police are seeking information from the public following a robbery in Taradale last week.

On Wednesday 19 July at around 7.30pm a 50-year-old Maori woman dressed in a bright pink jacket was robbed near the ASB Bank on Gloucester Street.

The woman was attacked by two males and money was stolen.

The victim suffered a seizure following the assault and was assisted by a member of the public.

Police would like to speak with the member of the public who assisted the victim or anyone who may have witnessed the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hastings Police on (06) 831 0700.

Information can also be shared anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.