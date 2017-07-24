NZTA: $231 million boost for State Highway 1 in Kaikoura

Monday, 24 July, 2017 - 16:37

The NZ Transport Agency says $231 million in funding announced today by Transport Minister Simon Bridges to improve the 60km section of State Highway 1 between Clarence and Oaro will increase safety, resilience, reliability, access and amenity and provide a higher level of service on the road for people living in the area and visitors to the region.

The improvements programme includes:

- Infrastructure changes including wider shoulders, additional safety barriers, more passing opportunities, and improved access and stopping areas

- Safe and appropriate speed limits (80 km/hr) in the winding sections where operating speeds are already slower and the speed limit reinforces safer driver behaviour

- A separated cycle/walk facility between Okiwi Bay and Mangamanu to provide opportunities for people to enjoy the iconic coastline at a more leisurely pace

- A shared path and enhanced stopping areas which support tourism and economic recovery, with new digital technologies used to provide safety messages and ‘tell the story’ of the coastal corridor to visitors.

The work will be funded through the National Land Transport Programme and has been fast-tracked so it can be delivered by North Canterbury Transport Infrastructure Recovery (NCTIR) alliance alongside the earthquake reinstatement work.

"Having NCTIR deliver the improvements package as part of the highway rebuild means less disruption and increased efficiency for customers on the route," says Steve Mutton, NZ Transport Agency Earthquake Recovery Manager.

"We’re gearing up for this by bringing on additional workers so it’s not expected to have any impact on our target to reopen State Highway 1 by the end of this year. However, the route remains fragile and could be subject to short-term closures as work continues into 2018 to complete a number of improvements along the highway."

The Transport Agency worked with the Kaikoura earthquake Restoration Liaison Group throughout the development of the concept designs for these coastal improvements. NCTIR will now undertake the detailed design work and will continue to work with this group.

The first part of the programme to commence will include improvements to Kaikoura’s West End, with a proposed deviation of the state highway (Churchill Street) adjacent to Lyell Creek to re-join Beach Road near the Caltex Service Station. Public consultation on this will begin on Wednesday.