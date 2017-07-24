Helicopter being used on State Highway 25a slip

Monday, 24 July, 2017 - 17:33

A helicopter has been used to remove loose rock and dirt from the slip on State Highway 25a this afternoon.

The approximately 2000m3 sized slip came down Sunday night and is currently blocking the road.

The NZ Transport Agency is advising the highway will remain closed tonight as it is not safe for road users. It may open to one lane late tomorrow but intermittent closures will still be needed.

The agency’s Regional Transport System Manager, Karen Boyt says the helicopter was used to encourage any loose material to fall.

"Today our engineers have confirmed the slip is still moving and creating a safety risk to workers and the public.

"The sluicing involved a helicopter dropping around 1000 litres of water on the slope to remove any debris that was close to falling.

"Once the slip is stabilised and the next phase of the plan is put in place to clear the road we will have a better indication of when one lane might open, but at the moment we expect that might be late tomorrow.

"The public and worker safety is paramount and needs to be considered before a decision is made," Ms Boyt says.

All road users should check the Transport Agency website before leaving for their journey. Other contact information is also below. A further update will be provided tomorrow.

How to stay up to date:

- The key traffic and travel source which provides up-to-date information on weather and road conditions is www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

- Important information is also shared via the Transport Agency’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts listed here https://www.nzta.govt.nz/contact-us/connect-with-us/

- Drivers can also call 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49) to speak to the call centre team who can provide them with traffic and travel information either before they’re travelling or when they’re on the road, safely parked off the highway

- MetService road snowfall warnings here: http://www.metservice.com/warnings/road-snowfall-warnings

- MetService severe weather warnings here: http://www.metservice.com/warnings/severe-weather-warnings