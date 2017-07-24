Work about to start on eastern Bay of Plenty state highway

Monday, 24 July, 2017 - 17:47

Work on the slip below the road on State Highway 35 at Raukokore is now expected to start Tuesday (25 July) after crews were diverted to help with reopening the highway at the Waioeka Gorge.

Engineers are also currently designing the retaining for the Motu underslip and the slump in the road near Raukokore. Once this is complete work will also start at these two sites.

The NZ Transport Agency says all of these sites involve complex engineering problems that need a lot of planning and testing to ensure the solutions are long term. The agency expects most of the construction work to be carried out over the next two to three months - weather and plan permitting.

While this planning and work is underway we’d like to ask motorists to please abide by all traffic management in place. The signs and cones are in place for your safety and the safety of others.