Arrest after car taken at gun point in Hamilton

Monday, 24 July, 2017 - 18:20

Police have made an arrest as a result of the investigation into a car that was taken at gun point in Hamilton last Friday 21 July 2017.

This afternoon, Monday 23 July, Police arrested a 29-year-old man in relation to this robbery and have concluded that he was working alone.

The man was located at a Hamilton central address and taken into custody without incident, with the assistance of Waikato Armed offenders squad.

Police will remain at the address this afternoon searching and speaking to other occupants.

Police would like to thank members of the public for their assistance in this matter.

The man will be appearing in the Hamilton District court tomorrow morning, 24 July, on an aggravated robbery charge.