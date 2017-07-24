SH 4 Whanganui to Raetihi open

Monday, 24 July, 2017 - 19:27

The NZ Transport Agency is advising that State Highway 4 from Whanganui to Raetihi is now open.

The route had been closed to clear a slip.

The Transport Agency says has the road has reopened with one section down to one lane near Kakatahi. There are traffic signals are in place for this area.

