Hawke's Bay Marae aims for Zero Waste

Monday, 24 July, 2017 - 23:49

A kaupapa MÄori Zero Waste initiative is gaining traction in the Hawke’s Bay.

"I have only been in the role as Para Kore kaiÄrahi for a couple of months, however Kohupatiki Marae, Te Aka Charitable Trust and Nourished for Nil have already committed to working towards Zero Waste with us and there is a lot of interest in the kaupapa" says Tyne-Marie Nelson, who works as waste advisor for NgÄti Kahungunu.

"Para Kore coming to Hawke’s Bay couldn't be more timely, as awareness about our waste is quickly growing in the area and creative initiatives are beginning to pop up throughout the community. Having worked with Kahungunu Iwi to reduce waste at our events since 2015 I'm really excited to join the Para Kore whÄnau and bring the kaupapa to our marae, so that Zero-Waste becomes the social norm once again within our whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi."

"Across Aotearoa, there are now over 200 marae, kÅhanga reo, kura and community groups implementing the Para Kore programme. Together, we have diverted close to 200 tonnes of waste from landfills."

"Para Kore, which means Zero Waste, is a call to action that aims to end the current take, make, and dispose mentality that we have now become accustomed to. In its simplest form it is Kaitiakitanga in practice, caring for Ranginui and PapatÅ«Änuku. I am stoked that we are part of this movement here in the Hawke’s Bay" concludes Tyne-Marie Nelson.

This project is being funded by NgÄti Kahungunu, Napier City Council, Hastings District Council and the Waste Minimisation Fund, which is administered by the Ministry for the Environment.