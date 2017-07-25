Enspiral Dev Academy seeks to extend Te Uru Rangi programme

|
[ login or create an account ]
Enspiral Dev Academy is thrilled to announce it has been given the opportunity to utilise the Ka Hao MÄori Digital Technology Development Fund, a joint initiative between Te Puni KÅkiri and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.
Ka Hao could enable Enspiral Dev Academy to extend its existing Te Uru Rangi programme, which works in partnership with iwi, Te Puni KÅkiri, Callaghan Innovation and NZTE to financially support more MÄori students on to Dev Academy’s 18 week full immersion web development programme, where students learn the tools they need to become junior web developers.
Ka Hao could enable Enspiral Dev Academy to offer 42 Te Uru Rangi scholarships of $7000 each in 2018. The funding could also enable Enspiral Dev Academy to employ a kaiÄwhina specifically to support MaÌori students on their learning journeys.
However, Dev Academy seeks $150,000 match funding in order to make use of Ka Hao.
Enspiral Dev Academy therefore invites and partners and parties interested in the future prosperity of MÄori youth, to join a conversation about supporting MÄori web development scholarships.
Digital technology presents a huge opportunity to MaÌori as a growing sector in need of tech capable young developers. On average, MaÌori ICT professionals earned almost double ($60,000) the median income of a MaÌori worker ($36,500) in 2013. However, less than 1% of MaÌori in tertiary education are studying for ICT qualications.
Enspiral Dev Academy is working to create faster, more affordable and more accessible web development education that will enable more MaÌori to launch into digital technology careers, and become builders of the internet, rather than consumers.
Enspiral Dev Academy has graduated almost 300 students since the first bootcamp in 2014. These include 21 MÄori graduates who are now working in organisations like Datacom, Enspire Group, Xero, and Signify. Many have chosen to be self-employed and entrepreneurial. One graduate, Kendall Flutey (NgÄti Kahungunu and NgÄi Tahu) has founded financial edtech company Banqer and won a number of awards and accolades.
Enspiral Dev Academy is extremely excited for the opportunity to make technological learning more accessible for MÄori. Founder Rohan Wakefield notes, "The Ka Hao fund would enable us to remove barriers to entry for technologically gifted young MÄori to learn web development. We’re excited to see the possibility of the Ministry investing in this initiative. If we achieve match funding, in just a few years this could see a wave of MÄori entrepreneurs, makers and doers forging paths through technology development that will benefit MÄori businesses and communities, New Zealand and the world."
The fund’s name, Ka Hao, is derived from the well-known whakataukÄ«, ‘Ka pÅ« te ruha, ka hao te rangatahi - The old net is cast aside and the new net goes fishing’. The whakataukÄ« is generally used to convey the ushering in of new and fresh approaches as a means of building on the work and efforts of the older generation.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.