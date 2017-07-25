Enspiral Dev Academy seeks to extend Te Uru Rangi programme

Tuesday, 25 July, 2017 - 05:02

Enspiral Dev Academy is thrilled to announce it has been given the opportunity to utilise the Ka Hao MÄori Digital Technology Development Fund, a joint initiative between Te Puni KÅkiri and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Ka Hao could enable Enspiral Dev Academy to extend its existing Te Uru Rangi programme, which works in partnership with iwi, Te Puni KÅkiri, Callaghan Innovation and NZTE to financially support more MÄori students on to Dev Academy’s 18 week full immersion web development programme, where students learn the tools they need to become junior web developers.

Ka Hao could enable Enspiral Dev Academy to offer 42 Te Uru Rangi scholarships of $7000 each in 2018. The funding could also enable Enspiral Dev Academy to employ a kaiÄwhina specifically to support MaÌori students on their learning journeys.

However, Dev Academy seeks $150,000 match funding in order to make use of Ka Hao.

Enspiral Dev Academy therefore invites and partners and parties interested in the future prosperity of MÄori youth, to join a conversation about supporting MÄori web development scholarships.

Digital technology presents a huge opportunity to MaÌori as a growing sector in need of tech capable young developers. On average, MaÌori ICT professionals earned almost double ($60,000) the median income of a MaÌori worker ($36,500) in 2013. However, less than 1% of MaÌori in tertiary education are studying for ICT qualications.

Enspiral Dev Academy is working to create faster, more affordable and more accessible web development education that will enable more MaÌori to launch into digital technology careers, and become builders of the internet, rather than consumers.

Enspiral Dev Academy has graduated almost 300 students since the first bootcamp in 2014. These include 21 MÄori graduates who are now working in organisations like Datacom, Enspire Group, Xero, and Signify. Many have chosen to be self-employed and entrepreneurial. One graduate, Kendall Flutey (NgÄti Kahungunu and NgÄi Tahu) has founded financial edtech company Banqer and won a number of awards and accolades.

Enspiral Dev Academy is extremely excited for the opportunity to make technological learning more accessible for MÄori. Founder Rohan Wakefield notes, "The Ka Hao fund would enable us to remove barriers to entry for technologically gifted young MÄori to learn web development. We’re excited to see the possibility of the Ministry investing in this initiative. If we achieve match funding, in just a few years this could see a wave of MÄori entrepreneurs, makers and doers forging paths through technology development that will benefit MÄori businesses and communities, New Zealand and the world."

The fund’s name, Ka Hao, is derived from the well-known whakataukÄ«, ‘Ka pÅ« te ruha, ka hao te rangatahi - The old net is cast aside and the new net goes fishing’. The whakataukÄ« is generally used to convey the ushering in of new and fresh approaches as a means of building on the work and efforts of the older generation.