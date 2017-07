Enspiral Dev Academy seeks to extend Te Uru Rangi programme

Tuesday, 25 July, 2017 - 05:02

Enspiral Dev Academy is thrilled to announce it has been given the opportunity to utilise the Ka Hao Māori Digital Technology Development Fund, a joint initiative between Te Puni Kōkiri and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Ka Hao could enable Enspiral Dev Academy to extend its existing Te Uru Rangi programme, which works in partnership with iwi, Te Puni Kōkiri, Callaghan Innovation and NZTE to financially support more Māori students on to Dev Academy’s 18 week full immersion web development programme, where students learn the tools they need to become junior web developers.

Ka Hao could enable Enspiral Dev Academy to offer 42 Te Uru Rangi scholarships of $7000 each in 2018. The funding could also enable Enspiral Dev Academy to employ a kaiāwhina specifically to support Māori students on their learning journeys.

However, Dev Academy seeks $150,000 match funding in order to make use of Ka Hao.

Enspiral Dev Academy therefore invites and partners and parties interested in the future prosperity of Māori youth, to join a conversation about supporting Māori web development scholarships.

Digital technology presents a huge opportunity to Māori as a growing sector in need of tech capable young developers. On average, Māori ICT professionals earned almost double ($60,000) the median income of a Māori worker ($36,500) in 2013. However, less than 1% of Māori in tertiary education are studying for ICT qualications.

Enspiral Dev Academy is working to create faster, more affordable and more accessible web development education that will enable more Māori to launch into digital technology careers, and become builders of the internet, rather than consumers.

Enspiral Dev Academy has graduated almost 300 students since the first bootcamp in 2014. These include 21 Māori graduates who are now working in organisations like Datacom, Enspire Group, Xero, and Signify. Many have chosen to be self-employed and entrepreneurial. One graduate, Kendall Flutey (Ngāti Kahungunu and Ngāi Tahu) has founded financial edtech company Banqer and won a number of awards and accolades.

Enspiral Dev Academy is extremely excited for the opportunity to make technological learning more accessible for Māori. Founder Rohan Wakefield notes, "The Ka Hao fund would enable us to remove barriers to entry for technologically gifted young Māori to learn web development. We’re excited to see the possibility of the Ministry investing in this initiative. If we achieve match funding, in just a few years this could see a wave of Māori entrepreneurs, makers and doers forging paths through technology development that will benefit Māori businesses and communities, New Zealand and the world."

The fund’s name, Ka Hao, is derived from the well-known whakataukÄ«, ‘Ka pÅ« te ruha, ka hao te rangatahi - The old net is cast aside and the new net goes fishing’. The whakataukÄ« is generally used to convey the ushering in of new and fresh approaches as a means of building on the work and efforts of the older generation.