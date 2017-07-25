Roaring Meg crash delays

Tuesday, 25 July, 2017 - 09:05

Central Otago police are currently attending the scene of a crash in the vicinity of the Roaring Meg section within the Kawarau Gorge.

6 vehicles have reported been involved with varying levels of injuries being suffered by occupants.

The driver of one vehicle has had to be cut from the vehicle by Fire rescue staff and being treated by Ambulance staff.

Motorists are advised to expect minor delays in this area for the next 30 minutes.

Police urge motorists to take care when approaching the end of passing bays and to ensure the 2 second rule is applied.