Massey to offer higher education teaching qualification

Tuesday, 25 July, 2017 - 11:10

Massey University has been named as the first New Zealand University granted the right to accredit staff with a globally recognised qualification in higher education teaching.

Staff can complete the Introduction to Teaching programme at the University to become an associate fellow of the Higher Education Academy, the first step in the process to becoming a fellow.

Assistant Vice-Chancellor Research, Academic, and Enterprise Giselle Byrnes says the accreditation shows the University’s commitment to teaching excellence.

"The University’s commitment to teaching excellence has been matched by our teaching staff’s enthusiasm for professional development. Our first Introduction to University Teaching course, which starts this week, is fully subscribed and we are planning another course for later in the year to meet demand," says Professor Byrnes.

Massey University is one of only 10 institutions outside of the United Kingdom to offer staff development programmes accredited by the academy . Earlier this month, the academy, an organisation which champions teaching excellence, named it had 90,000th fellow.