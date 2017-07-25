Crash in Central Otago near Roaring Meg

Tuesday, 25 July, 2017 - 11:16

One person involved in a multiple-vehicle crash in Central Otago has been taken to hospital.

Emergency services were notified around 7:15am of the crash just west of Roaring Meg on Kawarau Gorge Road.

A heavy motor vehicle had come to the end of a slow-vehicle bay, and a van had stopped suddenly to let it out.

These two vehicles have continued on, but six following vehicles have collided in nose-to-tails.

The injured man was in the last of those six vehicles, a ute, and was taken to Dunstan Hospital with suspected neck injuries.

His condition is thought to be moderate to serious.

Others involved have received minor bumps and bruises.

The road was down to one lane for a time with the assistance of Fire and Emergency NZ, and roading contractors.

Four vehicles were towed from the scene.

The road conditions at the time were good, with no ice on the road.

This is a reminder for motorists to ensure they are aware of their following distances, as it appears following too closely has been a contributing factor in this crash.

Remember to follow the "two-second rule" - ensuring a minimum of two seconds between your vehicle and the one in front.