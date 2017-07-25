Horizons' community grants funding spread across Region

Tuesday, 25 July, 2017 - 11:45

Twelve community groups across the Manawatu-Whanganui Region will receive funding towards projects that will enhance the natural environment from Horizons Regional Council’s community grants programme.

Set up in 2012, the grants fund was established to support community groups, schools, early childhood centres, and iwi/hapu groups with projects that enhance the Region and encourage more people to engage with the natural environment.

This year, 18 applications sought a share of the allocated $20,000 funding.

Horizons Chair Bruce Gordon says applications were assessed on environmental benefits, feasibility, community involvement and long-term benefits.

"This year there were a number of requests for native planting, pest plant and animal control, environmental education, and wetland restoration initiatives," says Mr Gordon.

"Horizons community grants provide a great platform for the public to learn more about the environment and encourage greater use of the Region’s facilities and amenities. It’s also a fantastic way to help these groups get their project off the ground, or enhance what they already doing to conserve our natural environment."

The 12 successful applicants were awarded either part or full funding ranging between $250.00 to $3,000 and included Hospice Whanganui, schools, and community group projects.

- Bulls River Users Group - weed control, plantings, picnic area upgrade

- Bushy Park Education Group - environmental education

- Carlton School - native planting

- Hiwinui School - development of natural area and pest control

- Hospice Whanganui - native planting

- Kairanga School - wetland fencing and signage

- National Park School - planting

- Ohakune 2000 - river enhancement through planting

- Progress Castlecliff - dune restoration

- Rapanui Brunswick Playcentre - planting and introduction of bugs

- Sisters of St Joseph of the Sacred Heart - wetland restoration

- South Makirikiri School - native planting

Applications for the next round of funding will open in 2018.

For further information on community grants please visit www.horizons.govt.nz or phone Horizons on freephone 0508 800 800.