Taieri Gorge Railway closed by rain

Tuesday, 25 July, 2017 - 13:06

Due to damage caused by the recent rain event in the South Island, The Taieri Gorge Railway, operated by Dunedin Railways will not be operating its scheduled excursions over the next ten days.

Dunedin Railways Operations Manager, Grant Craig, said that maintenance staff were assessing the situation and planning remedial action so that the track can be repaired as quickly as possible.

Dunedin has had its wettest July day since records began in 1918 and the heavy rain caused slips and wash outs along the gorge track.

We are doing all we can to contact passengers who are booked during this period to let them know the situation and the alternative activities we can offer. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us.